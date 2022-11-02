Watch: Bohm and Marsh Solo Bombs Give Phillies 4-0 Lead in Game 3 of World Series
He loves this place.
Alec Bohm led off the second inning of Game 3 of the World Series with a ripped line drive into deep left field off of Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. He walloped the baseball at a whopping 109.2 miles-per-hour, and gave the Philadelphia Phillies a 3-0 lead.
To add some intrigue into the mix, Bryce Harper was spotted calling Bohm back from the on-deck circle after he hit his home run in the first inning. Harper promptly whispered some advice into Bohm's ear.
Bohm didn't get to come to bat in the first after Nick Castellanos grounded out to end the inning, but then, he led off the second inning with this:
Whatever Bryce Harper told him, it worked. You have to wonder if he passed that same information along to number nine hitter Brandon Marsh:
Marsh's bomb just squeaked over the fence, and made it 4-0 Phillies. With such a flurry of homers, one has to wonder if they've figured out something in Lance McCullers' delivery.
At the end of the second, it's 4-0 good guys.
