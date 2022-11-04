Watch: Segura Puts Another Run on the Board

After Kyle Schwarber's leadoff home run, 34 Philadelphia Phillies batters came to the plate before the team would score again.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, with the Phillies down 3-1, Jean Segura came to bat with Nick Castellanos on second base and Bryson Stott on first. The second baseman smacked a single to right field, scoring Castellanos and moving Stott up to third base.

It was just the third run Philadelphia has scored off of Houston's bullpen all series, and it looked like momentum might be shifting in their favor. Unfortunately, Brandon Marsh struck out and Kyle Schwarber sharply grounded out to first base to end the frame. The Phillies left two more runners on base for a total of 11 on the day.

With three more outs to work with, the Phillies will hope to mount a comeback in the ninth. Take a look at Segura's RBI single here:

