Watch: Schwarber, Hoskins Launch Huge Homers for Phillies in Game 3 of World Series

Kyle Schwarber and Rhys Hoskins demolished two home runs in the fifth inning of Game 3 of the World Series.
Schwarbomb number four of the postseason? Check.

Kyle Schwarber launched a no-doubt two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning to increase the Philadelphia Phillies' lead to 6-0. It was an absolute laser, coming off the bat at 113.2 miles-per-hour, and traveling 443 feet.

Soon after, Rhys Hoskins launched his very own no-doubter, a 105.2 mile-per-hour blast that traveled 374 feet.

That totaled five home runs for the Phillies against Houston Astros' starter Lance McCullers. It forced him out of the game after just 4.1 innings of work. They clearly picked up on something in the pitchers' delivery, and made him pay.

Right-handed pitcher Ryne Stanek relieved McCullers, but the damage was done. The Phillies hold a 7-0 lead in the bottom of the fifth of Game 3 of the World Series.

