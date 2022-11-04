Watch: Schwarber Ties It Up With Leadoff Home Run

The Houston Astros got off to an early lead in Game 5 of the World Series, but it didn't last for long. Two pitches into the bottom of the first, Kyle Schwarber put the Philadelphia Phillies on the board, tying the game up at one run apiece.

Astros' starter Justin Verlander threw a high fastball, and Schwarber read it perfectly. The Phillies' slugger crushed it at 110.6 miles per hour, and it flew into the right field seats. Verlander could only watch as Schwarber rounded the bases for the fifth time this postseason.

With a 1-1 ballgame going into the second inning, this marks the first time all series that neither team got off to a five-run lead. We may be in for a close game tonight.

Here is the Schwarbomb in all its glory. Watch it, re-watch it, and re-watch it all over again. It doesn't get much better than this.

