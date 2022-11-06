Watch: Schwarber's Homer Gives the Phillies the Lead

Kyle Schwarber and David Robertson gave a speech in the clubhouse before Game 6. The two veterans explained that all teams go through adversity, winning the World Series isn't supposed to be easy.

But Schwarber made his sixth inning home run off Framber Valdez look easy.

With Zack Wheeler and dealing, the Philadelphia Phillies hadn't been able to get any offense going of the Houston Astros' ace. Valdez held Philadelphia scoreless through five innings, but Schwarber changed all that with one swing.

After working a 2-2 count to lead off the inning, Schwarber rocked a ball into the right field stands. It was gone off the bat.

Hit 107.3 mph at 21 degrees, it wasn't a majestic moonshot, but Schwarber knew it was gone immediately, as did most everyone in the park.

If Wheeler continues to pitch as he has, and the bullpen can pitch like it did at the beginning of the World Series, Schwarber's home run may be the only offense the Phillies need.

