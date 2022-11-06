Watch: Schwarber's Homer Gives the Phillies the Lead

Skip to main content

Watch: Kyle Schwarber's Homer Gives the Philadelphia Phillies the Lead

Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber jumpstarts the Philadelphia Phillies offense in the sixth with a monster home run.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Kyle Schwarber and David Robertson gave a speech in the clubhouse before Game 6. The two veterans explained that all teams go through adversity, winning the World Series isn't supposed to be easy.

But Schwarber made his sixth inning home run off Framber Valdez look easy.

With Zack Wheeler and dealing, the Philadelphia Phillies hadn't been able to get any offense going of the Houston Astros' ace. Valdez held Philadelphia scoreless through five innings, but Schwarber changed all that with one swing.

After working a 2-2 count to lead off the inning, Schwarber rocked a ball into the right field stands. It was gone off the bat.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Hit 107.3 mph at 21 degrees, it wasn't a majestic moonshot, but Schwarber knew it was gone immediately, as did most everyone in the park.

If Wheeler continues to pitch as he has, and the bullpen can pitch like it did at the beginning of the World Series, Schwarber's home run may be the only offense the Phillies need.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

  1. Phillies Star Bryce Harper Doesn't Hold Back on Thoughts About Joe Girardi
  2. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  3. Could Bryce Harper's Favorite MLB Player Join the Philadelphia Phillies Next Season?
  4. Why You Should Root for the Philadelphia Phillies to Lose a Few Games
  5. Phillies Release 2023 Regular Season Schedule
  6. Have the Philadelphia Phillies Found Their Centerfielder of the Future?
  7. Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
  8. How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
  9. How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
  10. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!

USATSI_19370698
Game Day

Watch: Schwarber's Homer Gives the Phillies the Lead

By Ben Silver
USATSI_19370369
Game Day

Watch: Castellanos Has Some Strong Language for Umpire After Blown Call

By Ben Silver
USATSI_19327498
Opinions

How the Phillies Must Adjust To Beat Valdez

By Leo Morgenstern
USATSI_19354638
Opinions

Phillies Must Shake Up Batting Order in Game 6

By Alex Carr
USATSI_19325772
Game Day

How to Watch Phillies at Astros World Series Game 6: TV Channel, Streaming Link

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_19355084
News

Phillies Phocus: Down, But Not Out

By Lauren Amour
USATSI_19351965
News

Ranger Suárez Available Out of the Bullpen for Game 6

By Ben Silver
USATSI_19254318
Prospects

Two Phillies Prospects Named to Arizona Fall League's All-Star Game

By Lauren Amour