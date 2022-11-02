Watch: Harper Unloads for Two-Run Shot to Kick Off World Series Game 3

You could just feel it coming.

Bryce Harper gave the Philadelphia Phillies an early 2-0 lead after he launched a moonshot to right field in the first inning of Game 3 of the World Series. It was his sixth long ball of the postseason.

Citizens Bank Park erupted at the crack of the bat. Harper slammed a curveball from Houston's Lance McCullers Jr, and sent it 402 feet at 103.9 miles-per-hour. There was no doubt about it, that ball was crushed.

He's had his fair share of big at-bats this season, and one just can't help but feel like Bryce Harper was made for moments like this.

All it takes is one player getting hot to power a team to a championship, and Bryce Harper has done just that all postseason long. The superstar is now hitting .404 this fall, alongside a bonkers 1.301 OPS.

