WATCH: Realmuto Makes History With Inside-the-Park Home Run

Thought things couldn't get any more exciting for the Philadelphia Phillies? Think again.

Catcher J.T. Realmuto smashed an inside-the-park home run in the bottom of the third inning of Game Four of the National League Division Series, and it brought all of Citizens Bank Park to its feet.

This was J.T. Realmuto's third inside-the-park round tripper in his career, and the first by a catcher in Postseason history. It is a once-in-a-lifetime feat for a once-in-a-lifetime athlete like Realmuto, who made history earlier this season by becoming the second ever catcher in major league history to record a 20/20 season.

The home run gave the Phillies a 4-1 lead at the time, but the Braves got one back after a solo shot off the bat of first baseman Matt Olson.

There's more work to be done for the Phillies, but what they've gotten from their offense thus far has been nothing short of electric.

