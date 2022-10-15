WATCH: Realmuto Makes History With Inside-the-Park Home Run

Skip to main content

WATCH: J.T. Realmuto Makes History With Inside-the-Park Home Run

Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto made Postseason history with his third inning inside-the-park home run.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Thought things couldn't get any more exciting for the Philadelphia Phillies? Think again.

Catcher J.T. Realmuto smashed an inside-the-park home run in the bottom of the third inning of Game Four of the National League Division Series, and it brought all of Citizens Bank Park to its feet. 

This was J.T. Realmuto's third inside-the-park round tripper in his career, and the first by a catcher in Postseason history. It is a once-in-a-lifetime feat for a once-in-a-lifetime athlete like Realmuto, who made history earlier this season by becoming the second ever catcher in major league history to record a 20/20 season.

The home run gave the Phillies a 4-1 lead at the time, but the Braves got one back after a solo shot off the bat of first baseman Matt Olson.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

There's more work to be done for the Phillies, but what they've gotten from their offense thus far has been nothing short of electric.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

  1. Phillies Star Bryce Harper Doesn't Hold Back on Thoughts About Joe Girardi
  2. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  3. Could Bryce Harper's Favorite MLB Player Join the Philadelphia Phillies Next Season?
  4. Why You Should Root for the Philadelphia Phillies to Lose a Few Games
  5. Phillies Release 2023 Regular Season Schedule
  6. Have the Philadelphia Phillies Found Their Centerfielder of the Future?
  7. Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
  8. How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
  9. How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
  10. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!

USATSI_19214663
Game Day

WATCH: Realmuto Makes History With Inside-the-Park Home Run

By Alex Carr
USATSI_19221496
Game Day

WATCH: Phillies Claim Early Lead on Brandon Marsh's Three-Run Shot

By Alex Carr
USATSI_19126027
News

Phillies Reliever Robertson is Making Progress, Hopes to be Ready for NLCS

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_19166097
News

Wheeler Could Pitch on Short Rest in a Potential NLDS Game 5

By Ben Silver
USATSI_19231657
Game Day

How to Watch Phillies vs Braves NLDS Game Four: TV Channel, Streaming Links

By Leo Morgenstern
USATSI_19231628
News

Energized Phillies Power Past Braves in Game 3 for NLDS Lead

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_19202192
News

"It's Really Good to be Home," Says Nola on NLDS Game 3 Start

By Lauren Amour
USATSI_19134280
Opinions

Nola Must Remain Vigilant Throughout the Count Against Braves

By Leo Morgenstern