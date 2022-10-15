WATCH: Phillies Claim Early Lead on Brandon Marsh's Three-Run Shot

Skip to main content

WATCH: Phillies Claim Early Lead on Brandon Marsh's Three-Run Home Run

The Philadelphia Phillies took an early lead in Game Four of the NLDS thanks to a three-run shot off the bat of Brandon Marsh.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Philadelphia Phillies squandered a no-out, runners-on-the-corners chance in the bottom of the first inning during game four of the National League Division Series. In a deciding and important game like Saturday's, the team is cognizant of the fact that they'll need to cash in on every possible scoring opportunity.

Fortunately, Brandon Marsh decided to do just that in the bottom of the second inning, and, with runners on the corners and one out, he unleashed a massive three-run home run that catapulted the Phillies to an early lead. Citizens Bank Park went absolutely bonkers, as they have done all weekend.

The Phillies still have a long way to go, though. In the top of the third, the Atlanta Braves responded with a solo shot off of the bat of Orlando Arcia.

Still, an early three-run homer will hopefully serve as a good omen for things to come.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

  1. Phillies Star Bryce Harper Doesn't Hold Back on Thoughts About Joe Girardi
  2. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  3. Could Bryce Harper's Favorite MLB Player Join the Philadelphia Phillies Next Season?
  4. Why You Should Root for the Philadelphia Phillies to Lose a Few Games
  5. Phillies Release 2023 Regular Season Schedule
  6. Have the Philadelphia Phillies Found Their Centerfielder of the Future?
  7. Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
  8. How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
  9. How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
  10. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!

USATSI_19221496
Game Day

WATCH: Phillies Claim Early Lead on Brandon Marsh's Three-Run Shot

By Alex Carr
USATSI_19126027
News

Phillies Reliever Robertson is Making Progress, Hopes to be Ready for NLCS

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_19166097
News

Wheeler Could Pitch on Short Rest in a Potential NLDS Game 5

By Ben Silver
USATSI_19231657
Game Day

How to Watch Phillies vs Braves NLDS Game Four: TV Channel, Streaming Links

By Leo Morgenstern
USATSI_19231628
News

Energized Phillies Power Past Braves in Game 3 for NLDS Lead

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_19202192
News

"It's Really Good to be Home," Says Nola on NLDS Game 3 Start

By Lauren Amour
USATSI_19134280
Opinions

Nola Must Remain Vigilant Throughout the Count Against Braves

By Leo Morgenstern
USATSI_19221315
Game Day

How to Watch Phillies vs Braves NLDS Game Three: TV Channel, Streaming Links

By Lauren Amour