WATCH: Phillies Claim Early Lead on Brandon Marsh's Three-Run Shot

The Philadelphia Phillies squandered a no-out, runners-on-the-corners chance in the bottom of the first inning during game four of the National League Division Series. In a deciding and important game like Saturday's, the team is cognizant of the fact that they'll need to cash in on every possible scoring opportunity.

Fortunately, Brandon Marsh decided to do just that in the bottom of the second inning, and, with runners on the corners and one out, he unleashed a massive three-run home run that catapulted the Phillies to an early lead. Citizens Bank Park went absolutely bonkers, as they have done all weekend.

The Phillies still have a long way to go, though. In the top of the third, the Atlanta Braves responded with a solo shot off of the bat of Orlando Arcia.

Still, an early three-run homer will hopefully serve as a good omen for things to come.

