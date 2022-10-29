Watch: Phillies Climb Back for Three Runs in Fourth Inning

Things were looking bleak for the Philadelphia Phillies after three innings in Game 1 of the 2022 World Series.

Starter Aaron Nola surrendered five earned runs to the Houston Astros, all of which came off of the bat of Kyle Tucker, who launched a solo home run and three-run home run in his first two at-bats.

As we've learned this postseason, though, you can never count the Phillies out. Rhys Hoskins got the Phillies' first hit of the night in the fourth inning off of Astros' ace Justin Verlander.

Bryce Harper then hit a single to right field that allowed Hoskins to reach third base. Nick Castellanos drove in Hoskins with a RBI single, followed by an Alec Bohm double that scored Harper and Castellanos.

Bohm's RBI double brought the Phillies within two runs in the third inning. There is still a lot of baseball left for Philadelphia to complete a comeback and take the lead.

