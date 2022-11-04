Skip to main content

Watch: Phillies Execute Strikeout-Throwout Double Play

Noah Syndergaard and J.T. Realmuto pulled off a perfect "strike 'em out, throw 'em out" double play.

Game 5 of the World Series didn't get off to a great start for the Philadelphia Phillies. The Astros took a quick and early lead thanks to a lead-off triple by Jose Altuve and an RBI single from Jeremy Peña.

Thankfully, starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard and catcher J.T. Realmuto were able to limit the damage. With a full count, Syndergaard struck out Yordan Alvarez and Realmuto threw a bullet down to second base to catch the running Peña. It was a perfectly executed "strike 'em out, throw 'em out" double play.

Take a look for yourself:

