Watch: Phillies Fire Back, Tie Game 1 Up at Five

The Philadelphia Phillies have some fire in them! After they were shut down for 3.0 innings by Justin Verlander, they stormed back in the fourth inning, dropping a three-spot on the Houston Astros.

Then in the fifth inning, they blew the top off.

It all got started with a leadoff double from Brandon Marsh from the left field line to put a runner in scoring position. Schwarber followed him up with a gutsy walk to put two runners on with none out.

Rhys Hoskins popped out, before the man of the hour strode to the plate in the form of J.T. Realmuto.

On a 0-1 pitch, Realmuto crushed a ball off the wall in left-center field. It probably would have been a home run in Citizens Bank Park, but the Phillies gladly took a game-tying, two-run double.

After falling down 5-0, the Phillies had clawed all the way back.

