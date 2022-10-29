Skip to main content

Watch: Philadelphia Phillies Fire Back, Tie Game 1 Up at Five

J.T. Realmuto's fifth-inning RBI double completed the comeback and knotted World Series Game 1 up at five in the fifth inning.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Philadelphia Phillies have some fire in them! After they were shut down for 3.0 innings by Justin Verlander, they stormed back in the fourth inning, dropping a three-spot on the Houston Astros.

Then in the fifth inning, they blew the top off.

It all got started with a leadoff double from Brandon Marsh from the left field line to put a runner in scoring position. Schwarber followed him up with a gutsy walk to put two runners on with none out.

Rhys Hoskins popped out, before the man of the hour strode to the plate in the form of J.T. Realmuto. 

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

On a 0-1 pitch, Realmuto crushed a ball off the wall in left-center field. It probably would have been a home run in Citizens Bank Park, but the Phillies gladly took a game-tying, two-run double.

After falling down 5-0, the Phillies had clawed all the way back.

  1. Phillies Star Bryce Harper Doesn't Hold Back on Thoughts About Joe Girardi
  2. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  3. Could Bryce Harper's Favorite MLB Player Join the Philadelphia Phillies Next Season?
  4. Why You Should Root for the Philadelphia Phillies to Lose a Few Games
  5. Phillies Release 2023 Regular Season Schedule
  6. Have the Philadelphia Phillies Found Their Centerfielder of the Future?
  7. Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
  8. How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
  9. How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
  10. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!

USATSI_19315170
Game Day

Watch: Phillies Fire Back, Tie Game 1 Up at Five

By Ben Silver
USATSI_19314321
Game Day

Watch: Phillies Climb Back for Three Runs in Fourth Inning

By Lauren Amour
USATSI_19284304
News

Syndergaard Never Wanted Philadelphia, Now He Can't Get Enough

By Ben Silver
USATSI_19289114
Opinions

Schwarber Has Led the Phillies at the Top of the Lineup, Now They'll 'Follow Him Anywhere'

By Andy Jasner
USATSI_19306875
Game Day

How to Watch Phillies at Astros World Series Game 1: TV Channel, Streaming

By Ben Silver
USATSI_19307202
News

Phillies Announce World Series Roster

By Lauren Amour
USATSI_19306875
Game Day

Phillies, Astros Set to Face Off in World Series

By Alex Carr
USATSI_18045409
News

Report: Wathan to Sign Multi-Year Extension with Phillies

By Alex Carr