How to Watch Phillies vs Astros World Series Game 5: TV Channel, Streaming Link

Even if one chalked up World Series Game 4 as a loss for the Philadelphia Phillies, nobody expected them to be no-hit.

It was just the second no-hitter in the World Series, next to Don Larsen's perfect game in 1956. Houston Astros' starter Cristian Javier dominated the Phillies for six innings, before giving way to the bullpen who finished the job.

Game 5 is a must-win for the Phillies, who will be playing the final game of the season in front of their home crowd at Citizens Bank Park. Game 6 and Game 7, if necessary, will be on the road at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

Manager Rob Thomson will hand the ball to Noah Syndergaard to start the game, and he will be opposed by Justin Verlander, making his second start of the World Series. The Phillies got the best of Verlander in Game 1, and they are hoping for the same result on Thursday night.

How to watch:

Location: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, Pa.

Date: Thursday, Nov. 3

Time: 8:03 p.m. EDT

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)

