How to Watch Phillies at Cardinals NLWCS Game Two: TV Channel, Streaming Links

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies at Cardinals NLWCS Game Two: TV Channel, Streaming Links
The Philadelphia Phillies scored six runs in the ninth inning of Game 1 of NL Wild Card series to defeat the St. Louis Cardinals, 6-3.
Philadelphia had been shutout by Cardinals' pitching up until the final frame. Down to their final two outs, the Phillies loaded the bases, and didn't look back. It was their first postseason win in over a decade, and it was a big one.
With that, the Phillies took a 1-0 lead over St. Louis in the series. They have a chance to win the series on Saturday night with Aaron Nola on the mound, who had a spectacular start his last time out against the Houston Astros.
Philadelphia will face right-hander Miles Mikolas, who pitched to a 3.29 ERA in 202.1 innings of work in the 2022 MLB season.
How to watch:
Location: Busch Stadium, St. Louis, Missouri
Date: Saturday, Oct. 8
Time: 8:37 p.m. EDT
TV Channel: ESPN 2
Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)
