Braves Set Rotation for NLDS Games 3 and 4 Against Phillies

The Atlanta Braves waited until Friday morning to officially announce their National League Division Series Game 3 starter, who will be Spencer Strider.

The 23-year-old has had a phenomenal rookie year, pitching to a 2.67 ERA and striking out 202 batters in 131.2 innings. Strider especially dominated the Philadelphia Phillies in 2022, posting a 1.27 ERA against them and striking out 34 in four starts.

Although this may seem like disadvantage for the Phillies in Game 3, Strider will reportedly only pitch 2-3 innings, having not started a game since Sept. 18 against Philadelphia. The right-hander was placed on the 15-day injured list with a strained left oblique on Sept. 24, but was activated from the IL on Oct. 6. Still, he's thrown off of a mound just twice since his last start.

He will be opposed by Aaron Nola on Friday at Citizens Bank Park, but with Atlanta not wanting to risk further injury to Strider, it'll mostly be a bullpen game for them. It could work out in the Braves' favor, with the bullpen coming off of a full day of rest on Thursday. Although, they could be taxed with potentially pitching three days in a row.

For Game 4, Atlanta will send veteran Charlie Morton to the bump. The 38-year-old struggled in September, having a 5.40 ERA across six starts. However, Morton dominated for the Braves in the 2021 postseason, with opponents batting just .183 against him in 16.2 innings pitched.

It's currently unknown who Philadelphia will have on the mound on Saturday for Game 4, which all depends on the outcome of Game 3. Manager Rob Thomson has options–Bailey Falter, Noah Syndergaard, and even Kyle Gibson seem to be in the mix to start.

