Hand Hits Injured List, Phillies Select Devenski

Skip to main content

Brad Hand Hits Injured List, Phillies Select Chris Devenski

The Philadelphia Phillies are calling up recent minor league signee Chris Devenski in lieu of an injury to southpaw Brad Hand.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The injury bug continues to plague the Philadelphia Phillies down the stretch. 

The team announced on Sunday that left-handed pitcher Brad Hand is headed to the 15-day injured list with left elbow tendinitis. It's a substantial loss for the club, who are already short on left-handed options out of the bullpen. Hand was one of the team's more reliable arms on the season.

In his stead, recent minor league signee and right-handed pitcher, Chris Devenski, had his contract selected from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. The 31-year-old has thus far logged a 3.32 ERA with the IronPigs, striking out 23 batters across 19 frames of work.

To make room for Devenski on the 40-man roster, infielder Johan Camargo was designated for assignment.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Camargo began the year as a bright spot for the big club, but after a combination of injury and regression, the 28-year-old utilityman was relegated to Lehigh Valley, where he he's logged mediocre numbers. Overall, Camargo mustered an overall slash of .237/.297/.316 alongside three home runs in a Phillies uniform.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

  1. Phillies Star Bryce Harper Doesn't Hold Back on Thoughts About Joe Girardi
  2. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  3. Could Bryce Harper's Favorite MLB Player Join the Philadelphia Phillies Next Season?
  4. Why You Should Root for the Philadelphia Phillies to Lose a Few Games
  5. Phillies Release 2023 Regular Season Schedule
  6. Have the Philadelphia Phillies Found Their Centerfielder of the Future?
  7. Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
  8. How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
  9. How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
  10. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!

USATSI_19083895
News

Hand Hits Injured List, Phillies Select Devenski

By Alex Carr
USATSI_19100310
Game Day

How to Watch Braves at Phillies Game Four: Channel, Streaming Links

By Leo Morgenstern
USATSI_19024945
Game Day

Phillies Fall to Braves Despite Late Rally

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_18833651
Opinions

Why is Darick Hall Not With the Phillies?

By Ben Silver
USATSI_19040692
Game Day

How to Watch Braves at Phillies Game Three: Channel, Streaming Links

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_19100192
Game Day

September Nola Silences Braves as Phillies Take Cathartic Win

By Ben Silver
USATSI_18961043
News

Phillies' Suárez Ineligible for Gold Glove Award

By Leo Morgenstern
USATSI_18908149
News

Segura Sends Message to Surging Phillies

By Ben Silver