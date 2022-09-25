Hand Hits Injured List, Phillies Select Devenski

The injury bug continues to plague the Philadelphia Phillies down the stretch.

The team announced on Sunday that left-handed pitcher Brad Hand is headed to the 15-day injured list with left elbow tendinitis. It's a substantial loss for the club, who are already short on left-handed options out of the bullpen. Hand was one of the team's more reliable arms on the season.

In his stead, recent minor league signee and right-handed pitcher, Chris Devenski, had his contract selected from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. The 31-year-old has thus far logged a 3.32 ERA with the IronPigs, striking out 23 batters across 19 frames of work.

To make room for Devenski on the 40-man roster, infielder Johan Camargo was designated for assignment.

Camargo began the year as a bright spot for the big club, but after a combination of injury and regression, the 28-year-old utilityman was relegated to Lehigh Valley, where he he's logged mediocre numbers. Overall, Camargo mustered an overall slash of .237/.297/.316 alongside three home runs in a Phillies uniform.

