Harper Can't Wait to Face Machado: "He's an Incredible Ballplayer"

Many years ago, MLB superstars Bryce Harper and Manny Machado played together on the under-18 U.S. national team. They won gold together at the Pan American Junior Championships in Venezuala. Harper and Machado were both named to the all-tournament team. And perhaps most important of all, Machado took Harper to try his first empanada one night in Barquisimeto. "It was perfect," Harper told The Athletic in 2019, reminiscing on the experience.

The following year, Harper and Machado were drafted in the same class, first and third overall. In 2012, they made their big league debuts just a few months apart, and seven seasons later hit free agency at the same time. Now, they're set to face off in the same playoff series. It will be the first time the two superstars have opposed one another in the postseason.

Ahead of the NLCS, Harper spoke briefly about the Padres third baseman, offering nothing but praise. "Manny is a great talent. He's one of the best defenders in the game. He can swing the bat very well," Harper said. "He's having a great year this year."

While plenty of Philadelphia Phillies fans are surely dreading facing a player of Machado's caliber, Harper can't wait for the challenge. "I'm excited to be able to share the field with him," the reigning NL MVP explained. "I think he's an incredible ballplayer, and I look forward to seeing this series and how it goes."

