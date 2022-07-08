O'Hoppe, Miller, Ramos to Represent Philadelphia Phillies at 2022 Futures Game

Skip to main content
O'Hoppe, Miller, Ramos to Represent Phillies at 2022 Futures Game

O'Hoppe, Miller, Ramos to Represent Phillies at 2022 Futures Game

The Philadelphia Phillies will send their top position player prospect, and a promising young lefty to the Futures Game.

© Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies will send their top position player prospect, and a promising young lefty to the Futures Game.

The Philadelphia Phillies will have three representatives at the 2022 MLB Futures Game later this month.

The Futures Game is an annual exhibition game with teams comprised of prospects from the American League and National League. The game is in conjunction with the MLB All-Star Game. 

Logan O'Hoppe, the system's top position player prospect and number 90 on MLB Pipeline's Top 100 prospects list, will serve as a reserve catcher, while left-hander Erik Miller, the team's fourth round pick in 2019, will join the bullpen.

Triple-A pitching coach César Ramos will also join the Futures coaching staff. Additionally, for the American League, former Phillies shortstop Jimmy Rollins will be managing the AL prospects.

O'Hoppe has had an outstanding season, following up on his breakout 2021. Miller has flashed substantial potential out of the bullpen, but last appeared in a game on June 8, sidelined with COVID-19 per The Athletic's Matt Gelb. He is due to return later this week.

Keep an eye out for these Phillies prospects during the 2022 All-Star festivities!

