Former Phillie Jimmy Rollins Set to Make First Foray Into Managing

Jimmy Rollins is perhaps one of the most beloved Philadelphia Phillies in franchise history.

He was a part of the 2008 World Series championship team, is the franchise hits leader with 2,306, declared the Phillies the "team to beat" in the National League East, and manned shortstop in Philadelphia for 15 seasons.

Upon his retirement from MLB in 2016, Rollins returned to the Phillies, appearing in the broadcast booth alongside Tom McCarthy in 2019 and 2020 as a color analyst. Most recently, he accepted a role in Philadelphia's front office as a special advisor to president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski.

Phillies shortstop Jimmy Rollins and manager Charlie Manuel © Howard Smith-USA TODAY Sports

Now, the 43-year-old's latest endeavor will be managing the American League team in MLB's All-Star Futures Game on July 16 at Dodger Stadium.

The Futures Game is an annual exhibition game with teams comprised of prospects from the American League and National League. The game is in conjunction with the MLB All-Star Game.

This will be Rollins' first "real" experience with managing, and as of now, Rob Thomson is only serving as interim manager for the Phillies until the end of the 2022 season.

Philadelphia will be conducting a search for manager for the 2023 season and beyond. Given J-Roll's connections to the Phillies and Dombrowski, it will be something to keep an eye on this upcoming winter.

