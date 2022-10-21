Celebrate Red October with Phillies' Legend Jimmy Rollins This Weekend

Skip to main content

Celebrate Red October with Philadelphia Phillies' Legend Jimmy Rollins This Weekend

Jimmy Rollins will appear in the Philadelphia area to celebrate the Phillies' postseason run.

There are few players in Philadelphia Phillies franchise history that embody the club quite like former shortstop Jimmy Rollins does.

Rollins was drafted by the Phillies in the second round of the 1996 MLB Draft and was their starting shortstop for 15 seasons. His "team to beat" mantra helped lead Philadelphia to five straight division titles.

Now with the Phillies back in the postseason, J-Roll is ready to celebrate with the Philadelphia faithful. Rollins will appear at the Dick's Sporting Goods at King of Prussia Mall on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 10-11:30 a.m, he announced on his Instagram.

The store is located at 160 N. Gulph Rd., Suite 4000 in King of Prussia, Pa. While not explicitly mentioned, Rollins may be signing autographs and taking pictures with Phillies fans during his appearance at the store.

With Matt Stairs scheduled to throw out the first pitch for NLCS Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park, could this mean J-Roll will be at Game 4 or 5? Either way, it's sure to be an exciting weekend in Philadelphia with another sold out crowd at The Bank.

