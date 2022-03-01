Despite Nine Days of Meetings, MLB, MLBPA Fail to Reach New CBA

When the MLB and MLBPA departed in the early hours on Tuesday morning, following 15 hours of negotiating, the general consensus was the two parties would reach an agreement on a new CBA.

The two sides returned to Roger Dean Stadium at 10:00am on Tuesday, with the players responding to the offer made by the league earlier on in the mornin. They made a change to their request regarding the bonus pre-arbitration pool, lowering it to below $100 million according to Jon Heyman.

It was after this offer was made that word had trickled out from a league official that the players had taken a different approach today, one which saw the league fail to provide a luxury tax offer. This development set back the progress made during Monday's meeting.

This was a complete turnaround to how the league had felt early on in the morning, with an MLB official saying:

"We thought that there was a path to a deal last night and that both sides were closing on in on the major issues. They couldn’t make us a CBT proposal last night so we agreed to extend the deadline to exhaust every option."

However, a source from the players association refuted these claims stating that the tone of the negotiations from the players was similar to how they were on Monday, highlighting the issues which they stand far apart from the league on as the luxury tax and the pre-arbitration pool, according to Evan Drellich.

The differences between the two sides regarding the luxury tax are present as pointed out by Jon Heyman, with $20 million being the constant distance between the two party's offers.

Following this, the MLB made their "best and final" offer which encompassed no changes to the luxury tax, a spike in pre-arbitration, and an increase in the minimum salary, which were all key points for the players.

However, the players decided to decline the offer and were spotted leaving the facility.

