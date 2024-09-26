Fast-Rising Philadelphia Phillies Prospect Named Organization’s Top Player
It’s been a big year for infielder Aidan Miller, who was selected as the Philadelphia Phillies’ first-round pick just a year ago.
He earned two promotions. He represented the franchise at the MLB Futures Game. And, now, he is Baseball America’s selection as the organization’s player of the year.
In becoming the farm system’s No. 1 prospect, he passed pitcher Andrew Painter, who has been the organization’s top prospect for more than a year, and 2022 first-round pick Justin Crawford, who has had an exceptional year of his own.
Miller, just 20 years old, moved swiftly up the ladder in his first full pro season as he climbed from Class A Clearwater to Double-A Reading. In 102 combined games, he finished with a slash line of .261/.366/.446/.812 with 11 home runs and 60 RBI.
While at the MLB Futures Game, he told On SI’s Inside the Phillies that he was doing everything possible to learn by watching players like Bryce Harper at the Major League level.
“Just watching their games every night, I try to learn as many things as I can,” Miller said. “I try to make as many friends as possible when I meet those guys in spring training. I met Harper a couple of times and asked him as any questions as I could so I could learn.”
The right-handed hitter is probably a year or two away from helping the Phillies at the MLB level. But 88% of players that play in the MLB Futures Game reach the Majors.
So, for now, Miller must wait his turn. He’s listed as a third baseman and that position belongs to Alec Bohm for now. He was an All-Star for the first time this season and participated in the Home Run Derby. Bohm won’t be a free agent until 2027.
Miller only played 20 games of pro baseball last year. But he slashed a combined .303/.425/.379/.804 with three doubles and two RBI. But his .216 batting average at Class A Clearwater showed that the move to full-season ball was a jump.
With a full offseason in the Phillies’ organization and a full Spring Training in Clearwater, Miller believed it’s possible he could get to High-A Jersey Shore this year.
He exceeded those expectations.
The Phillies invested $3.1 million in above slot money after Miller played for the U.S. National Team as an Under-15 player and an Under-18 player.
As a U-18 player, he batted .478 with two home runs, three triples, seven walks and eight RBI as Team USA won the gold medal in the 2022 Baseball World Cup.