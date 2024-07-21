Philadelphia Phillies Star Bryce Harper Issues Huge Warning To MLB
Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies have come out of the All-Star break with two straight losses against the Pittsburgh Pirates. However, they still hold an impressive 62-36 record that ranks them as the number one team in baseball by two games.
All season long, the Phillies have boasted an elite offense and pitching staff. That has set them up to be one of the top potential World Series contenders at this stage of the season.
Looking at Harper individually, he has played well enough to make himself one of the top candidates to win the National League MVP award. He has shown no signs of slowing down either.
Already in 2024, Harper has played in 83 games, batting .299/.399/.579 to go along with 22 home runs and 62 RBI.
Those numbers show just how impressive of a year he has been putting together. Harper still has plenty of games left to play to continue improving his MVP resume.
Recently, Harper spoke out about Philadelphia and what the team is trying to do moving forward. It was basically a bold warning to the rest of baseball about the Phillies.
"I got chills because I know exactly what Dave wants to do, he wants to win. And it's not just this year. Somebody brought it up today, 'Is it World Series or bust?' No, it's World Series every year. And you guys know, playing in New York, that's what it is, same thing in Boston, that's what it is."
He also talked about just how good the team is and how happy he is to be playing with the group that Philadelphia has put together.
"I'm so grateful for where I am right now. On a team and in a place, where I'm at, as a clubhouse and everything else, and all the players I'm around. It's not just me on that team. It's not just Bryce Harper. It's everybody, and we're such a good team with hanging out and going to dinner."
At 31 years old, Harper could not have asked for a better situation to be in. He has elite talent around him and he's playing the best baseball of his career. Harper wants a championship and he has a real opportunity to get that with this group of players.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what the rest of the season has in store for the Phillies. Can they end up winning it all after the impressive season they've had to this point? Only time will tell, but Harper certainly believes in the group that the team has this season.