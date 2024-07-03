Future Philadelphia Phillies Stars Picked for MLB Futures Game
Two of the Philadelphia Phillies’ top prospects have been selected to participate in the MLB Futures Game, set for July 13 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, the home of this year’s All-Star Game.
Third baseman Aidan Miller and outfielder Justin Crawford were selected. Miller is the Phillies’ No. 2 prospect and the No. 28 prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline. Crawford is right behind him at No. 3 and 56 overall.
Miller and Crawford also happen to be the Phillies’ last two first-round picks. Crawford — the son of former Major League star Carl Crawford — was the pick in 2022 while Miller was the pick last year. Crawford was also selected to last year's game in Seattle.
The Futures Game is set for 3 p.m. central. The seven-inning contest will be broadcast on MLB Network.
Per MLB.com, 88% of the players selected to the MLB Futures Game went on to play in the Majors and 21% have made it to at least one All-Star Game. This year’s Futures Game will mark the 25th anniversary of the contest.
Miller was selected No. 27 overall out of Mitchell High School in New Port Richey, Fla., last July. He played 20 games in the Phillies’ system last year and batted .303.
He started this season with Class-A Clearwater and earned a promotion to High-A Jersey Shore on June 11. For the season he is batting .245/.369/.425/.794 with 18 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 31 RBI. He also has 13 stolen bases. He’s only batted .175 at Jersey Shore since the promotion.
Crawford was also picked out of high school at No. 17 overall, a product of Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, Nev.
He had an exceptional 2023 at the plate, as he slashed .332/.392/.467/.859 with 22 doubles, eight triples, three home runs and 64 RBI at two different affiliates. He stole 47 bases and scored 71 runs.
He has spent this season at Jersey Shore, where he’s batted .332/.392/.467/.859 with 13 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 34 RBI. He has stolen 24 bases and scored 41 runs.
The Phillies will find out on Wednesday if they will have any more starters in the All-Star Game, set for July 16. First baseman Bryce Harper is already in the starting lineup after he received the most votes of any NL players.
The other Phillies up for a starting spot in fan voting are designated hitter Kyle Schwarber, catcher J.T. Realmuto, shortstop Trea Turner, third baseman Alec Bohm, along with outfielders Brandon Marsh and Nick Castellanos.
Realmuto is out until after the All-Star break due to knee surgery.