FOCO Launches Phillies Bryce Harper Light Up Bobblehead

FOCO Launches Philadelphia Phillies Bryce Harper Light Up Bobblehead

A new Philadelphia Phillies light up bobblehead has been released by FOCO featuring Bryce Harper.

FOCO USA has launched a new Philadelphia Phillies bobblehead featuring superstar Bryce Harper. The bobblehead lights up and has eight different light feature settings. 

Harper is featured in an action pose atop a base that has his nickname "Mondo" emboldened across the front. 

It retails for $80 and you can purchase it exclusively here from FOCO USA!

Each bobblehead is numbered out of 422 units, making the unit highly collectible. As with all FOCO bobbles, it is individually handcrafted making it a perfect addition to your collectibles shelf.

FOCO USA's newest Philadelphia Phillies bobblehead featuring Bryce Harper

FOCO USA's newest Philadelphia Phillies bobblehead featuring Bryce Harper

As the Phillies look towards the postseason for the first time in 11 years, what better way to remember the journey than with this very unique piece?

Make sure to get yours here using this exclusive link before they are all sold out. They always go fast!

Bryce Harper Philadelphia Phillies Light Up Bobblehead
