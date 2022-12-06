Former Phillies Prospect Joins Padres as Coach

Skip to main content

Former Phillies Prospect Joins Padres as Pitching Coach

A former Philadelphia Phillies Paul Owens Award winner has joined the San Diego Padres organization as a pitching coach.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Former Philadelphia Phillies prospect Thomas Eshelman announced via Twitter Monday that he will be joining the San Diego Padres organization as a pitching coach in their minor league system.

Eshelman, a former second round pick by the Houston Astros in 2015, came over to the Phillies as a piece in the Ken Giles trade. He was solid during his time in the team's minor league system, earning the Paul Owens Award following a sensational 2017 season. He tossed a combined 2.40 ERA between Double and Triple-A, walking just 18 batters and striking out 102.

The prospect never made his way to the majors with Philadelphia, but was instead picked up by the Baltimore Orioles in free agency. He struggled across three seasons with the club, and made a total of 31 major league appearances culminating in a career 5.77 ERA.

Now, it appears the 29-year-old will take the next step in his baseball career.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

  1. Phillies Star Bryce Harper Doesn't Hold Back on Thoughts About Joe Girardi
  2. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  3. Could Bryce Harper's Favorite MLB Player Join the Philadelphia Phillies Next Season?
  4. Why You Should Root for the Philadelphia Phillies to Lose a Few Games
  5. Phillies Release 2023 Regular Season Schedule
  6. Have the Philadelphia Phillies Found Their Centerfielder of the Future?
  7. Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
  8. How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
  9. How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
  10. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!

USATSI_7295068
News

Former Phillies Prospect Joins Padres as Coach

By Alex Carr
USATSI_19243350 (1)
Opinions

How the Signing of Turner Changes the Face of the Phillies

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_19243347
News

Social Media Reacts to the Phillies Acquisition of Trea Turner

By Ben Silver
USATSI_19012384
Opinions

Expect Dalton Guthrie to Get More Looks in 2023

By Andy Jasner
USATSI_19234402
News

Report: Phillies Agree to Terms With Trea Turner

By Ben Silver
USATSI_19353271
Opinions

How Does Verlander's Deal With the Mets Impact the Phillies?

By Ben Silver
USATSI_19261290
News

Report: Phillies a "Team to Watch" for Taillon

By Alex Carr
USATSI_18935998
News

Phillies Meet with Four Top Free Agent Shortstops Prior to Winter Meetings

By Alex Carr