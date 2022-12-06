Former Phillies Prospect Joins Padres as Coach

Former Phillies Prospect Joins Padres as Pitching Coach
Former Philadelphia Phillies prospect Thomas Eshelman announced via Twitter Monday that he will be joining the San Diego Padres organization as a pitching coach in their minor league system.
Eshelman, a former second round pick by the Houston Astros in 2015, came over to the Phillies as a piece in the Ken Giles trade. He was solid during his time in the team's minor league system, earning the Paul Owens Award following a sensational 2017 season. He tossed a combined 2.40 ERA between Double and Triple-A, walking just 18 batters and striking out 102.
The prospect never made his way to the majors with Philadelphia, but was instead picked up by the Baltimore Orioles in free agency. He struggled across three seasons with the club, and made a total of 31 major league appearances culminating in a career 5.77 ERA.
Now, it appears the 29-year-old will take the next step in his baseball career.
