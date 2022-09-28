How to Watch Phillies at Cubs Game Two: TV Channel, Streaming Links

Following Tuesday night's dismal result, the Philadelphia Phillies will attempt to snap their three-game losing streak Wednesday night against the Chicago Cubs.

Though the Phillies lost Tuesday, their magic number still decreased. It now rests at seven following the Milwaukee Brewers' loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.

Though Philadelphia should expect little help from their avian allies again tonight. The Cardinals are coming off a night of celebration after clinching the National League Central division title.

How to Watch:

Location: Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 27

Time: 7:40 p.m. EDT

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)

Thursday night's matchup will feature Aaron Nola facing Cubs' rookie Hayden Wesneski, who threw an immaculate inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates his last time out.

He is an opponent the Phillies can not underestimate.

