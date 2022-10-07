How Will the Phillies Utilize Sosa in the Postseason?

The Philadelphia Phillies have dealt with injuries all season long. Bryce Harper and Jean Segura each dealt with fractured fingers; Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos each had stints on the injured list. Even two of the Phillies' trade deadline acquisitions from just two months ago were already placed on the IL, Brandon Marsh and Edmundo Sosa.

Sosa hit the 10-day IL on Sept. 16 with a right hamstring strain, and was told he'd be out 4-5 weeks. By all accounts, it appeared his season was over, and it was unfortunate for Philadelphia due to Sosa's explosive performance. Across 25 games in red pinstripes, the 26-year-old slashed .315/.345/.593 with two home runs, 13 RBI, seven doubles, and three stolen bases.

Despite Sosa's projected timetable for return, he'd been rehabbing at Citizens Bank Park, aiming to return for a potential playoff series. He did just that, being rostered for the Wild Card series on Oct. 7.

Rob Thomson speaks with the media ahead of Game 1. © Kade Kistner

However, Sosa hasn't faced Major League pitching since Sept. 15. So, how do Interim Manager Rob Thomson and the club plan to utilize him in this series?

"He hasn't played. We've worked him out hard. He hasn't played in a game, though. So that's the nine innings and back-to-back days and things like that, that concerns me a little bit," said Thomson ahead of Game 1 on Friday. "But as far as pinch running, going in for defense, that type of thing, I have no—or playing one game, I have no concerns with that."

It seems that Sosa could be a late-inning substitution as a pinch-runner or a defensive substitution at shortstop in place of Bryson Stott.

Gaining Sosa back wasn't just important for on-the-field options, but for what he offers in the Phillies' clubhouse as well.

"I mean, it's incredible what he brings. Every day he comes out, and we've got a few guys like Maton and some of our younger guys, but Sosa is just filled with energy," Thomson continued. "He makes people happy. He makes people smile. And when he plays, it's like he's in his backyard playing, you know, he's just having fun and enjoying it. And he's played very well for us. He's been a great addition to our ball club."

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!