Segura Sends Message to Surging Phillies

Having won two games in a row to end their five game losing streak, the Philadelphia Phillies finally have a chip on their shoulder. Throwing off the dregs of Septembers passed, the Phillies attempt to silence the ghosts of the last four years.

With the Phillies offense mired in a slump, Jean Segura wore a shirt bearing a slogan of Charlie Manuel's on Thursday at batting practice. "If you're hot, stay hot. If you're cold, get hot," the t-shirt reads.

This Phillies need all the offensive firepower they can muster as the weather turns chilly and "Hittin' Season" comes to an end. Used to playing most of their baseball during the warm summer months, the Phillies may be unequipped to handle cold October weather.

But Jean Segura, and Phillies legend "Uncle Cholly" Manuel both exude the presence and mindset the team needs to stay contenders as the leaves turn brown and the postseason draws ever closer.

