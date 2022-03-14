Phillies Manager Joe Girardi on Battle for Opening Day Shortstop, "We're gonna take a look at [Bryson Stott]..."

Skip to main content
Girardi on Battle for Opening Day Shortstop, "We're gonna take a look at [Bryson Stott]..."

Girardi on Battle for Opening Day Shortstop, "We're gonna take a look at [Bryson Stott]..."

On the first day of Spring Training, Joe Girardi spoke about the Philadelphia Phillies' options when it comes to shortstop.

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

On the first day of Spring Training, Joe Girardi spoke about the Philadelphia Phillies' options when it comes to shortstop.

During his first press conference since the MLB lockout on Sunday, Joe Girardi spoke about the state of the Philadelphia Phillies' shortstops ahead of spring training.

Girardi believes that Didi Gregorius can bounce back from his season of career lows, "Didi has a track record," Girardi said. "I think Didi has a chance of bouncing back and having a big year."

During the 2021 season, Gregorius slashed .209/.270/.370, his batting average and OBP were all-time lows. When compared to the rest of the Phillies lineup, Gregorius also ranked amongst the lowest offensive contributors. 

Although Girardi believes that Gregorius can bounce back, a competition for the starting role is on, now prospect Bryson Stott is the other name on the ticket.

"We're going to take a look at him," Girardi said. "He had obviously an unbelievable year last year, and he continued it in the Fall League... it's going to be an evaluation." 

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Bryson Stott, who was drafted by Philadelphia with the 14th pick in the first round of the 2019 MLB Draft, put up huge numbers for all three minor league teams as he rose through the Phillies minor leagues last season.

Across all levels, Stott batted .299/.390/.486 with 16 home runs and 49 RBI. As Girardi mentioned, Stott carried this streak into the Arizona Fall League, where he played for the Peoria Javelinas, slashing.318/.445/.489.

When discussing the competition for the starting position, Girardi noted Gregorius won't go down without a fight.

"This is a kid that had to walk into Yankee Stadium after Derek Jeter, that's a pretty tough thing to do, and he responded well," Girardi said. "I think he'll really take this challenge and really fight like crazy."

Gregorius goes into the 2022 season on the last year of his contract with the Phillies, signaling that if no improvement is made, there won't be another offer made for him by the Phillies.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

  1. Report: Phillies Sign Reliever Jeurys Familia
  2. Report: Phillies Showing Continued Interest in Bryant
  3. Report: Phillies Interested in Matt Chapman
  4. How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
  5. How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
  6. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  7. Predicting the Phillies 2022 Opening Day Roster
  8. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
  9. Two Former Philadelphia Phillies Among Those Who Testified in Tyler Skaggs Trial
  10. The Sad Story of the Phillies' First Black Ballplayer

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Facebook and Twitter!

USATSI_16395277
News

Phillies Manager Joe Girardi on Battle for Opening Day Shortstop, "We're gonna take a look at [Bryson Stott]..."

By Declan Harris30 seconds ago
USATSI_16818819
News

Matt Olson Trade Spells End of Freddie Freeman's Time with Atlanta Braves

By Ben Silver2 hours ago
USATSI_16671982
News

Report: Odúbel Herrera Signs One-Year Deal with the Philadelphia Phillies

By Ben Silver4 hours ago
USATSI_16532371
News

Report: Philadelphia Phillies Sign Reliever Brad Hand

By Lauren Amour5 hours ago
USATSI_16817598
News

Sunday MLB Free Agency/Trades Wrap-Up

By Ben Silver9 hours ago
USATSI_11823172
News

Philadelphia Phillies' Dave Dombrowski Instructed to Not Exceed Luxury Tax Threshold

By Lauren Amour19 hours ago
USATSI_16447772
News

Report: Chicago White Sox Sign Former Phillie Vince Velasquez

By Lauren Amour22 hours ago
USATSI_16715655
News

Report: Phillies' Reunion with Herrera Possible?

By Lauren AmourMar 13, 2022