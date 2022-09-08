Gibson Named Phillies Roberto Clemente Award Nominee

Kyle Gibson Named Philadelphia Phillies Roberto Clemente Award Nominee
The Philadelphia Phillies announced on Thursday that right-handed pitcher Kyle Gibson is their nominee for the prestigious Roberto Clemente award.
Via Major League Baseball's website: "The Roberto Clemente Award is bestowed annually to the player who best represents the game of Baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field."
Through his many philanthropic endeavors like the #ALLWIN initiative, his charity fantasy football league, and more, Gibson has made a major difference in the Phillies community, as well as the city of Philadelphia.
All told, Gibson has raised more than $108,000 for charity in the mere year-and-a-half that he's donned red pinstripes, per MLB.
Not only has he served as a leader in the clubhouse, but he has done so in the community as well in leading by example. This well-deserved honor is a more-than earned one for the MLB veteran.
