Appel, Muñoz, and More Among Phillies Minor Leaguers to Elect Free Agency

The minor league free agent market is officially open for business.

Following the Nov. 12 deadline for minor league players to elect free agency, the full list of minor league free agents is now available. Hundreds of minor leaguers across baseball opted for free agency, including 27 prospects from the Philadelphia Phillies organization.

Names of note include Mark Appel, Bubby Rossman, Nick Duron, Ryan Sherriff, Kent Emanuel, Yairo Muñoz, and Jorge Bonifacio, all of whom spent time on the Phillies' 40-man roster. All but Emanuel, who spent the 2022 season on the injured list, played in at least one game for Philadelphia.

Left-handed pitcher Braeden Ogle came to the organization at the 2021 trade deadline after the Tyler Anderson trade infamously fell through. He never made it onto the 40-man roster.

Daniel Brito, who suffered a terrible seizure on the field in July 2021, resumed baseball activities this past year. He also elected for minor league free agency this offseason.

The full list of Phillies minor league free agents can be found here:

