MLB Announces Game Times for World Series

The Philadelphia Phillies are going to the World Series. It never gets old, right?

For those who were waiting for to plan their schedule for the next few weeks around game times, wait no longer! Major League Baseball has announced that each individual World Series game will begin precisely at 8:03 p.m. EDT. That should give you enough time to get the coffee brewing, grab a couple of friends, and get ready to watch the Phillies take on one of the more fearsome clubs ever assembled in the Houston Astros.

The festivities will kick off on Oct. 28, and a champion will be decided by Nov. 5 at the latest.

Regardless of the outcome, this World Series is sure to be jam-packed with more timeless moments that Phillies fans won't want to miss. Get ready for some more "Bedlam at the Bank!"

