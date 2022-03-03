Skip to main content
MLB, MLBPA Meet for First Time Since Cancellations

MLB, MLBPA Meet for First Time Since Cancellations

MLB and MLBPA resumed talks over a new CBA on Thursday.

Greg Lovett-USA TODAY NETWORK

MLB and MLBPA resumed talks over a new CBA on Thursday.

Representatives from MLB and the MLBPA met in New York City on Thursday to resume talks about a new CBA, two days after Rob Manfred announced the cancellation of the first two series of the regular season.

Each party sent two representatives, with the league sending negotiators Dan Halem and Morgan Sword, and the union sending Bruce Meyer and Ian Penny, all of whom were present for the negotiations in Jupiter, Florida.

According to The Athletic's Evan Drellich, the two sides met for roughly 90 minutes, with the topics of the conversation being bargaining as well as the plans for the next phase of meetings.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

No proposals were exchanged during the meeting, and the time for the next meeting is unknown. But as the baseball world found during meetings prior to Tuesday, any meeting between the two parties is progress in some regard.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

  1. 18-Year-Old Phillies Prospect is Making History
  2. Phillies Radio Broadcaster Gets New Job in D.C.
  3. How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
  4. Phillies Prospect Daniel Brito's Miraculous Journey Back to Baseball
  5. How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
  6. Why the Phillies Bench Will Determine Their Playoff Hopes
  7. Could These High-Profile Free Agents Sign with the Phillies?
  8. Predicting the Phillies 2022 Opening Day Roster
  9. Two Former Philadelphia Phillies Among Those Who Testified in Tyler Skaggs Trial
  10. The Sad Story of the Phillies' First Black Ballplayer

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Facebook and Twitter!

USATSI_17792147
News

MLB, MLBPA Meet for First Time Since Cancellations

By Declan Harris
7 minutes ago
USATSI_15831027
News

Report: Phillies Hire Four Former Players for Extended Audition as Radio Analyst

By Ben Silver
2 hours ago
minor league
News

Exclusive: Philadelphia Phillies Minor Leaguer Voices Thoughts on Lockout

By Lauren Amour
21 hours ago
USATSI_6374402 (1)
Prospects

Philadelphia Phillies Minor Leaguer Returns in Improbable Success Story

By Ben Silver
23 hours ago
USATSI_16806486
News

How MLB's Cancellations Will Impact the Phillies' Season

By Declan Harris
Mar 2, 2022
USATSI_17780365
News

MLBPA Boss Tony Clark Says Baseball has "Suffered Damage"

By Ben Silver
Mar 1, 2022
USATSI_9239397
Around MLB

MLB Commissioner Manfred Laughs Before Canceling 2022 MLB Regular Season Games

By Declan Harris
Mar 1, 2022
USATSI_17750064
News

Despite Nine Days of Meetings, MLB, MLBPA Fail to Reach New CBA

By Declan Harris
Mar 1, 2022