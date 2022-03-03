MLB, MLBPA Meet for First Time Since Cancellations

Representatives from MLB and the MLBPA met in New York City on Thursday to resume talks about a new CBA, two days after Rob Manfred announced the cancellation of the first two series of the regular season.

Each party sent two representatives, with the league sending negotiators Dan Halem and Morgan Sword, and the union sending Bruce Meyer and Ian Penny, all of whom were present for the negotiations in Jupiter, Florida.

According to The Athletic's Evan Drellich, the two sides met for roughly 90 minutes, with the topics of the conversation being bargaining as well as the plans for the next phase of meetings.

No proposals were exchanged during the meeting, and the time for the next meeting is unknown. But as the baseball world found during meetings prior to Tuesday, any meeting between the two parties is progress in some regard.

