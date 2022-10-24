New Phillies NLCS Bobbleheads Released by FOCO

The Philadelphia Phillies are the 2022 National League pennant winners after defeating the San Diego Padres 3-1 in the National League Championship Series.

To celebrate the occasion, FOCO USA, the leader in bobbleheads and sports memorabilia, has launched two new Phillies bobbleheads.

The first bobble is a "scene" piece that features Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos in action poses featured upon a a field themed base.

With only 222 available, this one will go quickly! Each one is individually numbered and will retail for $120.

The second bobblehead features the Phillie Phanatic celebrating the team's victory with the NLCS flag in hand. The exact design will be revealed at a later time, but it is sure to impress.

This one will stand eight inches tall, retail for $65 and just like the first, only 222 will be available.

