New Phillies NLCS Bobbleheads Released by FOCO

New Philadelphia Phillies NLCS Bobbleheads Released by FOCO
The Philadelphia Phillies are the 2022 National League pennant winners after defeating the San Diego Padres 3-1 in the National League Championship Series.
To celebrate the occasion, FOCO USA, the leader in bobbleheads and sports memorabilia, has launched two new Phillies bobbleheads.
You can purchase yours here from FOCO using this exclusive link!
The first bobble is a "scene" piece that features Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos in action poses featured upon a a field themed base.
With only 222 available, this one will go quickly! Each one is individually numbered and will retail for $120.
The second bobblehead features the Phillie Phanatic celebrating the team's victory with the NLCS flag in hand. The exact design will be revealed at a later time, but it is sure to impress.
This one will stand eight inches tall, retail for $65 and just like the first, only 222 will be available.
Again, both of these will go quick so don't miss out!
