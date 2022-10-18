Castellanos Shares Candid Feelings About Girardi, Managerial Change

The Philadelphia Phillies have been a different ball club since Rob Thomson took over as manager in June. No one can deny that. After Joe Girardi was fired on Jun. 3, the team went 65-46. It was clear they were playing with a different energy than before.

In a recent interview, outfielder Nick Castellanos went into greater detail about why that might be. The veteran told Jesse Rogers of ESPN: "Sometimes managers manage for the 'W' that day but in the process hinder the feelings and personalities of other players. We didn't have everyone feeling the best versions of themselves. When Thomson was able to come in, with no pressure on him, he just went out and let baseball be played."

Several Phillies players have praised Thomson's managerial style (and some have subtly shaded his predecessor in the process) but Castellanos' comments have been the boldest yet. He is not the first player to credit Thomson for the team's incredible turnaround, but his words make it more evident than ever before that Girardi was part of the problem. Simply put, it sounds like certain players weren't happy during the previous manager's tenure.

Former Phillies manager Joe Girardi heads to the mound. Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Thankfully, all those problems are in the rearview mirror now. Philadelphia has a new skipper, and his players couldn't be happier with the job he has done. When Thomson was rewarded with a two-year contract earlier this month – thereby officially removing the "interim" from his job title – everyone in the clubhouse seemed thrilled.

While voting for the BBWAA Awards has already taken place, this is one more reason why Thomson is such a deserving candidate for Manager of the Year. Finalists for the award will be announced on Nov. 7, while the winner will be revealed on Nov. 15.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!