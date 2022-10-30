Syndergaard to Start for Phillies in Game 3 of World Series

Skip to main content

Syndergaard to Start for Philadephia Phillies in Game 3 of World Series

Philadelphia Phillies Manager Rob Thomson announced on Saturday that Noah Syndergaard will start Game 3 of the World Series.
After much speculation about who the Philadelphia Phillies would turn to as their starter in World Series Game 3, Manager Rob Thomson announced that Noah Syndergaard would take the bump in the Phillies' return to Citizens Bank Park.

Heading into the series, it seemed all but certain that Ranger Suárez would take the ball in the initial game of the Phillies' homestand, but after tossing a scoreless three-batters-worth of work in Friday night's thrilling win, Thomson seems to have reevaluated.

Suárez will instead start Game 4 for the Phillies.

Syndergaard likely won't eclipse more than one turn through the order in his start against the Astros, but was surprisingly effective when he started Game 4 of the NLDS against the Atlanta Braves. The Phillies will hope for a similar result on Monday night.

He will have the entirety of Citizens Bank Park at his back, willing him forward.

