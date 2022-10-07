Phillies Announce Wild Card Series Roster

The Philadelphia Phillies will play in their first postseason series in over a decade on Friday.

For the Wild Card series, teams must cut their roster down to 26 players—with a limit of 13 pitchers. Interim manager Rob Thomson and the club had to make some difficult choices both in the bullpen and on the bench ahead of game one.

Inside the Phillies took a stab at predicting the Wild Card series roster on Thursday night, and although we came close, there were a few things we missed.

There were a couple of surprises, such as Kyle Gibson making the roster and Darick Hall's omission. Infielder Edmundo Sosa successfully rehabbed and made his way back onto the roster, just in time to play at his former home turf, Busch Stadium. He made it, along with Nick Maton.

Brad Hand, also on the injured list, is on the roster and offers another left-handed option out of the bullpen. Nick Nelson was left off of the roster.

Starters:

Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Ranger Suárez

Bullpen:

Kyle Gibson, Noah Syndergaard, Andrew Bellatti, David Robertson, Seranthony Dominguez, Jose Alvarado, Zach Eflin, Brad Hand, Bailey Falter, Connor Brogdon

Infielders:

J.T. Realmuto, Rhys Hoskins, Jean Segura, Alec Bohm, Bryson Stott

Outfielders:

Kyle Schwarber, Matt Vierling, Brandon Marsh, Nick Castellanos, Bryce Harper

Bench:

Garrett Stubbs, Nick Maton, Edmundo Sosa

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!