Seranthony Domínguez to be Activated Sunday

Philadelphia Phillies Manager Rob Thomson announced following Friday's win over the Washington Nationals that the team's top reliever, Seranthony Domínguez, will be activated on Sunday.

The 27-year-old fireballer just finished up a solid rehab outing with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, tossing a scoreless frame while walking two, and sitting 98-100 on his lively fastball.

Domínguez has become the de facto high-leverage man in the Phillies bullpen as the season has transpired, and the Phillies have missed him greatly in his absence. While he was away, the Philadelphia bullpen defaulted to closing by committee, and it hasn't worked out for them. The team hasn't seen a 1-2-3 ninth inning since late August.

The team will surely be overjoyed to have Domínguez back. He is the lynchpin to what has been a vastly improved Phillies bullpen in 2022.

