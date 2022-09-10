Skip to main content

Phillies Seranthony Domínguez to be Activated Sunday

The Philadelphia Phillies are getting a major bullpen boost, as Seranthony Domínguez is expected to be activated on Sunday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Philadelphia Phillies Manager Rob Thomson announced following Friday's win over the Washington Nationals that the team's top reliever, Seranthony Domínguez, will be activated on Sunday.

The 27-year-old fireballer just finished up a solid rehab outing with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, tossing a scoreless frame while walking two, and sitting 98-100 on his lively fastball.

Domínguez has become the de facto high-leverage man in the Phillies bullpen as the season has transpired, and the Phillies have missed him greatly in his absence. While he was away, the Philadelphia bullpen defaulted to closing by committee, and it hasn't worked out for them. The team hasn't seen a 1-2-3 ninth inning since late August.

The team will surely be overjoyed to have Domínguez back. He is the lynchpin to what has been a vastly improved Phillies bullpen in 2022.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

  1. Phillies Star Bryce Harper Doesn't Hold Back on Thoughts About Joe Girardi
  2. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  3. Could Bryce Harper's Favorite MLB Player Join the Philadelphia Phillies Next Season?
  4. Why You Should Root for the Philadelphia Phillies to Lose a Few Games
  5. Phillies Release 2023 Regular Season Schedule
  6. Have the Philadelphia Phillies Found Their Centerfielder of the Future?
  7. Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
  8. How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
  9. How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
  10. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!

USATSI_18851608 (1)
News

Seranthony Domínguez to be Activated Sunday

By Alex Carr
Richie Ashburn Bryce Harpoer Phillies Then and Now Bobblehead
News

FOCO Releases New Phillies 'Then and Now' Ashburn and Harper Bobblehead

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_19012388
Game Day

Phillies Chip Away at Nationals for Victory

By Ben Silver
USATSI_18797338
Opinions

The 'Phillies Daycare' Must Propel Club Past a September Collapse

By Ben Silver
USATSI_19006745
Game Day

Phillies Aim to Bounce Back Against Nationals

By Alex Carr
USATSI_18596381 (1)
News

Eflin to Begin Rehab Assignment

By Alex Carr
USATSI_18851429
News

Phillies Phocus: Is It Time to Panic?

By Lauren Amour
USATSI_7881856
News

Phillies Franchise Icon Rollins Describes Disrespectful Treatment by Sandberg

By Leo Morgenstern