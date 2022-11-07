Phillies Exercise Nola's Option for 2023

After what could be considered a career season for the 29-year-old starting pitcher, the Philadelphia Phillies exercised Aaron Nola's team option for the 2023 season on Monday. The right-hander will earn $16 million next season.

This was a no-brainer for the Phillies. Nola was, and has always been, one of the most consistent arms of the team's pitching staff, and abolished the "September Collapse" narrative that followed both he and the team this fall.

Now that his immediate future is decided, the Phillies will hopefully attempt to extend the Louisiana native, who is now the longest-tenured member of the team following Zach Eflin's presumed departure into free agency.

An agreement somewhere in the 5-year, $100 million ballpark should be enough to get a deal done, and is a more-than reasonable ask for the production that Nola has displayed with the Phillies.

Locking him up would be an shrewd first foray into what should ultimately be a pivotal offseason for the Phillies franchise.

