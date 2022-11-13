Phillies Have "Real Interest" in Bogaerts

The Philadelphia Phillies are on the hunt for a premium infielder this offseason and, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman, the team has shown "real interest" in free agent shortstop, Xander Bogaerts.

Bogaerts is a phenomenal clubhouse leader, and quite possibly the best bat of the four major infielders that have hit the free agent market this fall. While his glove may not be his strongest suit, it is worth noting that the 30-year-old took a major leap forward defensively last season.

The former Red Sox star makes a great deal of sense for Philadelphia. He and Phillies President of Baseball Operations, Dave Dombrowski, are well acquainted from their days together in Boston, where Bogaerts was also able to team up with Phillies current clubhouse leader, Kyle Schwarber, toward the tail end of the 2021 season.

While much of the hype surrounding the Phillies and their infield market pursuit has circled around superstar shortstop Trea Turner, Bogaerts is just as tantalizing an option.

While he doesn't provide the same leadoff-hitting presence that Turner exudes, Bogaerts has been one of baseball's most underrated bats for five years running. He hasn't logged an OPS+ under 128 in five straight seasons, and continues to tout solid contact, power, and discipline numbers year in and year out.

Additionally, Bogaerts shouldn't demand nearly as much of a monetary commitment to that of the former Los Angeles Dodger. MLB Trade Rumors' recent free agency predictions had Trea Turner pegged for an eight-year, $268 million contract, good for a $33.5 million annual average value. Conversely, MLBTR had Bogaerts mocked for a significantly lighter seven-year, $189 million pact - a $27 million AAV.

Of course, when you're in the Phillies' position, money is nearly a non-factor, but the team will have to spend wisely this offseason should they aim to build a sustainable winning ballclub. Bogaerts would make a fine addition to the reigning National League Champion squad.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!