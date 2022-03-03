Report: Phillies Hire Four Former Players for Extended Audition as Radio Analyst

It’s been three seasons since 2018 when the Philadelphia Phillies last employed the “three Kevins”: Kevin Stocker, Kevin Jordan, and Kevin Frandsen, on their radio broadcasts. Now, just a few years later, they’ll return to that format as the stand out member of the “three Kevins”, Frandsen, has been hired as TV analyst for the Washington Nationals.

Through 2022, the Phillies radio pairing will remain unchanged for home broadcasts. Scott Franzke signed a one-year contract extension with the Phillies in January, and Larry Anderson will continue to broadcast home games, filling the same role he’s held since 2018.

According to Todd Zolecki fo MLB.com, the rotating cast for color commentary on away games will now consist of four members: Chad Durbin, Michael Bourn, Erik Kratz and one returning member from 2018, Kevin Stocker.

All four former Phillies have held small yet significant roles in Phillies history.

Durbin pitched 87.2 innings with a 2.87 ERA out of the bullpen for the 2008 World Champion Phillies. He continued his effectiveness in the postseason that year, making six appearances for 3.1 innings pitched, allowing only one run.

Bourn, while not a member of the 2008 Phillies, was a fan favorite for his blistering speed on the 2007 NL East winning Phillies, and a key component in building the 2008 Phillies bullpen. He along with Mike Costanzo and Geoff Geary were traded for Brad Lidge in Nov. 2007.

Going back further, Stocker was a rookie in 1993, the Phillies first postseason appearance in a decade and what would be their last for 14 years until 2007. During the 1993 pennant chase, Stocker came to the Phillies from Triple-A mid-season. He filled a hole in the Phillies lineup at shortstop with aplomb, slashing .324/.409/.417 in 302 plate appearances.

Kratz may be the odd one out of the four. He broke into the majors as a regular at age-32 with the Phillies in 2012. Thus, he never featured in a postseason game for the club, but he did feature in multiple turkey bacon commercials.

Of the four rotating members of the broadcast booth, only Stocker has prior broadcast experience; he served as color analyst for many years with the Pac-12 Network and CBS Sports Network.

Whoever performs best in their limited role during 2022 will likely take the job going forward and fill the position Frandsen held during his three-year tenure as Phillies radio analyst.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Facebook and Twitter!