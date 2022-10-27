Three Phillies Hitters Nominated for Silver Sluggers

Skip to main content

Three Phillies Hitters Nominated for Silver Slugger Awards

Three Philadelphia Phillies hitters; Kyle Schwarber, J.T. Realmuto, and Bryce Harper have been nominated for Silver Slugger Awards.
It's awards season, and the Philadelphia Phillies are set to receive quite a few nominations on multiple fronts in 2022.

Their most recent potential accolades come in the form of the Silver Slugger Award nominations, of which the team has received three. Kyle Schwarber has been nominated as an outfielder and J.T. Realmuto at catcher, while Bryce Harper has received an honorable mention as a designated hitter. His 99 games played fell just short of the 100-game requirement to qualify for winning the award, but he's received a nomination nonetheless.

The Silver Slugger Award is typically awarded to the best offensive performer at a given position.

Realmuto, who finished the regular season leading catchers in WAR, is a shoo-in to win at his position, while Schwarber, who led the National League in home runs, will surely be in the running.

Harper, were he eligible, would have a strong winning case. He had the best offensive season out of the pool of nominees.

Each of the aforementioned players are more-than deserving of this nod, and it's an honor just to be nominated for such a prestigious award. Congratulations are in order!

