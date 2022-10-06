Phillies' Schwarber Claims National League Home Run Crown

Skip to main content

Phillies' Kyle Schwarber Claims National League Home Run Crown

The Philadelphia Phillies have their first National League home run champion since 2008.
For the first time since Ryan Howard in 2008, the Philadelphia Phillies have a National League home run champion.

Kyle Schwarber took home the crown this season, leading the NL with 46 home runs. He managed the second-most in baseball, behind only American League record-breaker Aaron Judge, who hit a whopping 62. The next hitter closest to Schwarber was New York Mets' first baseman Pete Alonso, who slugged 40 long balls in 2022.

In his first at-bat of the 2022 MLB season and plate appearance in red pinstripes, Schwarber launched a leadoff home run off of then-Athletics ace Frankie Montas. Little did Phillies fans know what that would portend for their clubhouse-leading slugger, as he claimed the home run crown 162 games later.

Schwarber mustered a truly superb premiere season for the Phillies. His peripheral statistics scream sustainability, and his surface-level numbers will only rise with the banning of the shift in 2023.

Year one of the 29-year-old's four-year contract was a success. May there be many more years of "Schwarbombs" to come.

