Phillies' Schwarber, Realmuto Win Silver Slugger Awards

Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto have both been named Silver Slugger Award winners for the 2022 season. The award honors the best offensive player at each position in each league. For Schwarber, it is the first time in his career he has won the award. For Realmuto, it is his second.

Kyle Schwarber led the National League with 46 home runs. He ranked first among NL outfielders in RBI and third in runs scored. His .827 OPS ranked fourth among qualified NL outfielders, while his 128 wRC+ ranked sixth.

Earlier this fall, Schwarber was named a finalist for the Hank Aaron Award, which recognizes the most outstanding offensive player in each league. He lost to St. Louis Cardinals first baseman and NL MVP frontrunner Paul Goldschmidt.

Schwarber was named a finalist alongside Philadelphia Phillies teammates J.T. Realmuto and Bryce Harper.

The 'Best Catcher in Baseball,' Realmuto finished with career-highs in wRC+ and FanGraphs WAR, and led all MLB catchers in hits, runs, stolen bases, and games played.

Harper was ineligible to win as he failed to meet the 100-game minimum to qualify for the award, though he had an excellent season and almost certainly would have won the trophy had a broken thumb not kept him out of action for two months.

