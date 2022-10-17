Skip to main content

Phillies' Kyle Schwarber Named Finalist for Hank Aaron Award

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder and clubhouse leader Kyle Schwarber has been named a finalist for the prestigious Hank Aaron Award.
There are multiple reasons for Philadelphia Phillies fans to be excited as of late, another of which was announced on Monday.

Kyle Schwarber, the Phillies' leader on the field and in the clubhouse, was announced as a finalist for the prestigious Hank Aaron award.

Per MLB.com: "The award is presented to the player voted as the most outstanding regular-season offensive performer from each league, and it was established in 1999, the 25th year after Aaron broke Babe Ruth’s all-time home run record of 714."

It's a well-deserved nod for Schwarber, who led the National League in home runs with a whopping 46. He finished with the second-highest total in the sport, behind only the record-breaking Aaron Judge.

Could this be the news that gets the Phillies' slugger going? The team will face off against the San Diego Padres in the NLCS beginning on Tuesday, and will need his behemoth bat at the top of their lineup.

