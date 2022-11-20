Skip to main content

Philadelphia Phillies On List of Long Shots to Land Judge

The Philadelphia Phillies have longshot odds to land the biggest free agent on the market in Aaron Judge.

The Philadelphia Phillies will be in on some of the biggest names in MLB free agency. Players such as shortstops Trea Turner, Xander Boagaerts and Carlos Correa have already been connected to the Phillies.

Pitchers like Justin Verlander and yes, even Jacob deGrom have garnered some attention. 

But, what about the jewel prize of the free agency class - Aaron Judge?

Well, according to OddsChecker, Philadelphia is placed firmly in the "longshots" category with +2000 odds to land the slugger. Or in other terms, they have a 4.8-percent chance to land the player who just hit 62 home runs during the 2022 MLB season.

That lands them 13th on the list of potential suitors ranked by odds, just behind the Houston Astros

I suppose you can't count anything out when you have a guy like Dave Dombrowski at the head of your baseball operations department, but the fit just doesn't seem there.

Yes, Bryce Harper will likely miss some time, if not a significant amount depending on the surgery he will need to repair his elbow. But, adding a guy like Judge to help alleviate the absence seems like overkill.

Add in the fact that the team already employs sluggers such as Kyle Schwarber, Nick Castellanos, and even Rhys Hoskins, you can color us skeptical on these odds about acquiring Judge.

Instead, the type of money Judge will command could be better suited to land a star shortstop and part of a contract for a bona fide starter. Or bullpen help. Or multiple middle-of-the-rotation arms. You name it.

