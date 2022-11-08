Ex-Phillies Minor League Hitting Coordinator Lands with Red Sox

The Philadelphia Phillies have taken a big step forward in terms of prospect development in recent years, and they have their staff to thank for that. Unfortunately, as is the nature of “the business” of baseball, not every coach who’s helped them along the way has remained with the organization.

Jason Ochart, who left his post as Phillies Minor League Hitting Coordinator in early September, was a big part of what the team has built in recent years. While Philadelphia’s hitting development has seemingly lagged behind its pitching counterpart, Ochart was oft lauded for his ability to communicate a complex, data-driven approach to players. He was well-liked among the Phillies organization.

It’s because of that reputation that the baseball-lifer landed on his feet, recently announcing via Twitter that he will be joining the Boston Red Sox as Director of Hitting Development and Program Design.

The promotion well-deserved for Ochart. He’s sure to do well with a Red Sox organization that has taken leaps analytically under the direction of Chaim Bloom.

