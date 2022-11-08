Skip to main content

Ex-Phillies Minor League Hitting Coordinator Lands with Red Sox

Jason Ochart, who was once the Philadelphia Phillies Minor League Hitting Coordinator, has found a new role with the Boston Red Sox.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Philadelphia Phillies have taken a big step forward in terms of prospect development in recent years, and they have their staff to thank for that. Unfortunately, as is the nature of “the business” of baseball, not every coach who’s helped them along the way has remained with the organization.

Jason Ochart, who left his post as Phillies Minor League Hitting Coordinator in early September, was a big part of what the team has built in recent years. While Philadelphia’s hitting development has seemingly lagged behind its pitching counterpart, Ochart was oft lauded for his ability to communicate a complex, data-driven approach to players. He was well-liked among the Phillies organization. 

It’s because of that reputation that the baseball-lifer landed on his feet, recently announcing via Twitter that he will be joining the Boston Red Sox as Director of Hitting Development and Program Design.

The promotion well-deserved for Ochart. He’s sure to do well with a Red Sox organization that has taken leaps analytically under the direction of Chaim Bloom.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

  1. Phillies Star Bryce Harper Doesn't Hold Back on Thoughts About Joe Girardi
  2. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  3. Could Bryce Harper's Favorite MLB Player Join the Philadelphia Phillies Next Season?
  4. Why You Should Root for the Philadelphia Phillies to Lose a Few Games
  5. Phillies Release 2023 Regular Season Schedule
  6. Have the Philadelphia Phillies Found Their Centerfielder of the Future?
  7. Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
  8. How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
  9. How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
  10. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!

USATSI_7732481
News

Ex-Phillies Minor League Hitting Coordinator Lands with Red Sox

By Alex Carr
unnamed (8)
News

FOCO Releases Thanksgiving Day Parade Themed Phanatic Bobblehead Float

By Ben Silver
USATSI_19289456
Opinions

The Phillies Have No Reason Not to Spend

By Leo Morgenstern
USATSI_19354750
News

Phillies Decline Segura's Club Option

By Ben Silver
USATSI_19367659
News

Phillies' Thomson Snubbed in BBWAA NL Manager of the Year Nominations

By Alex Carr
USATSI_19347361
News

Phillies Exercise Nola's Option for 2023

By Alex Carr
USATSI_19313134
News

Rumored Phillies Free Agent Target Just Opted Out of Contract

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_19368102
News

Report: Harper to Undergo Tests, Will Determine if Tommy John is Necessary

By Ben Silver