Philadelphia Phillies Phocus: Look At Us, Who Would've Thought?

The Philadelphia Phillies will face the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of the NLCS on Tuesday.

The latest edition of Inside the Phillies' newsletter, Phillies Phocus, is here!

Click on the image below to view all of the latest news, analysis, and opinions about your Philadelphia Phillies.

Read and subscribe to Phillies Phocus here.

USATSI_19245078
News

Phillies Phocus: Look At Us, Who Would've Thought?

By Lauren Amour
USATSI_19221655
Game Day

All Hands on Deck, Phillies Set to Take on Padres

By Alex Carr
USATSI_19244356
Game Day

Padres Fans Perform Cringey Dance Ahead of NLCS Clash with Phillies

By Lauren Amour
USATSI_19251358
News

Phillies Release NLCS Roster

By Ben Silver
USATSI_19214605
News

Castellanos Shares Candid Feelings About Girardi, Managerial Change

By Leo Morgenstern
USATSI_19231075
Opinions

The Phillies are in Position to Out-Pitch the Padres

By Ben Silver
USATSI_19221288
News

How to Watch Phillies vs Padres NLCS Game 1: TV Channel, Streaming Links

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_19231248
Podcast

Podcast: Rhys Hoskins' Bat has Reached the Earth's Core

By Ben Silver