Phillies Promote Griff McGarry to Triple-A

Philadelphia Phillies top prospect Griff McGarry has ascended through the minor league system this season, and now, he's one step closer to The Show.

McGarry was promoted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday, following a dominant showing with Double-A Reading which saw him toss 32.2 innings with an outstanding 2.20 ERA.

Across two levels this season, the 2021 fifth-rounder has amassed an impressive 13.7 K/9, fanning 121 batters of the 327 he's faced. However, the University of Virginia product has struggled with his command at times, walking batters at 5.0 per nine clip.

McGarry passed "the test" of making the difficult jump from High-A to Double-A with flying colors, and he may very well be on a fast track to the majors, but perhaps out of the bullpen.

The 23-year-old pitched in relief for the first time in his last outing with the Fightin' Phils. He tossed two scoreless innings, picked up four strikeouts, a walk, and threw 24 of his 36 pitches for strikes.

With injuries plaguing Philadelphia, could McGarry make his debut in the coming weeks? It's obvious the Phillies are confident in the right-hander, and being down their most reliable arm in Seranthony Domínguez, it's not out of the realm of possibility.

