Skip to main content

Philadelphia Phillies Promote Griff McGarry to Triple-A

The Philadelphia Phillies promoted Griff McGarry to Triple-A on Monday.

Philadelphia Phillies top prospect Griff McGarry has ascended through the minor league system this season, and now, he's one step closer to The Show.

McGarry was promoted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday, following a dominant showing with Double-A Reading which saw him toss 32.2 innings with an outstanding 2.20 ERA. 

Across two levels this season, the 2021 fifth-rounder has amassed an impressive 13.7 K/9, fanning 121 batters of the 327 he's faced. However, the University of Virginia product has struggled with his command at times, walking batters at 5.0 per nine clip.

McGarry passed "the test" of making the difficult jump from High-A to Double-A with flying colors, and he may very well be on a fast track to the majors, but perhaps out of the bullpen.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

The 23-year-old pitched in relief for the first time in his last outing with the Fightin' Phils. He tossed two scoreless innings, picked up four strikeouts, a walk, and threw 24 of his 36 pitches for strikes.

With injuries plaguing Philadelphia, could McGarry make his debut in the coming weeks? It's obvious the Phillies are confident in the right-hander, and being down their most reliable arm in Seranthony Domínguez, it's not out of the realm of possibility.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

  1. Phillies Star Bryce Harper Doesn't Hold Back on Thoughts About Joe Girardi
  2. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  3. Could Bryce Harper's Favorite MLB Player Join the Philadelphia Phillies Next Season?
  4. Why You Should Root for the Philadelphia Phillies to Lose a Few Games
  5. Phillies Release 2023 Regular Season Schedule
  6. Have the Philadelphia Phillies Found Their Centerfielder of the Future?
  7. Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
  8. How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
  9. How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
  10. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!

USATSI_16294541
News

Phillies Promote Griff McGarry to Triple-A

By Lauren Amour
Abel
Prospects

Phillies' Abel Dazzles in Five Shutout Innings

By Alex Carr
USATSI_18988655
Game Day

Phillies Swept by Giants in Dramatic Yet Familiar Fashion

By Alex Carr
Guthrie
News

Phillies Promote Guthrie, Castellanos to IL

By Ben Silver
USATSI_10206207 (1)
Prospects

These Phillies Products Are Ascending to Top Prospect Status

By Alex Carr
Painter
Prospects

Painter Dominates in Seven Inning Gem

By Alex Carr
USATSI_18981721
Game Day

Phillies Crumble Under Pressure, Drop Series to Giants

By Ben Silver
USATSI_18970379
Opinions

How the New Postseason Tiebreaker Format Gives the Phillies a Big Advantage

By Leo Morgenstern