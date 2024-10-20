PhIladelphia Phillies Named As Possibile Suitor for Houston Astros Star
After a tough end to the year for the Philadelphia Phillies, they are heading into an offseason with a lot of questions about how to get this team to the next level.
Even though the Phillies have been very good for a number of years, they have struggled to get over the hump come October. For a number of reasons, Philadelphia has had letdowns in the postseason, as their bullpen and lineup have disappeared at times.
This offseason, the Phillies will have a couple of main areas that they will likely be trying to improve, as their bullpen will certainly undergo a shakeup. Also, adding an outfielder to help bolster the lineup would be beneficial.
In addition to those two glaring needs, there has also been some speculation of late that Philadelphia could make a change at third base. Even though Alec Bohm was an All-Star in 2024, Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report spoke about them being a potential landing spot for Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman in free agency.
“If the Phillies moved Bohm for another area of need, they would have a hole at third base. Managing partner John Middleton and president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski have made quite a few deals with Boras previously, and an aggressive move can't be ruled out after a disappointing postseason exit. Again, though, Bohm is 28 and under team control for two more years. Are the Phillies going to throw him overboard and add another expensive player in their early 30s? There's a non-zero chance of Bregman joining the Phillies, but it seems unlikely.”
The rise and fall of Bohm this season for the Phillies was certainly interesting. Despite being an All-Star this year, he was benched in a game of the NLDS.
While the slugger is under team control for a few more years, the benching of the third baseman in a playoff game was a shocking development, and perhaps an indication that he might be expendable.
If Philadelphia decided to move Bohm for perhaps an outfielder or bullpen help, signing Bregman would make a lot of sense.
The Phillies are not shy about spending money if they deem it fit. After another exit earlier than they would have liked in the postseason, the organization might feel the pressure to add another star.
Philadelphia could certainly use a player like Bregman and his postseason experience. However, while it is a possibility, Bregman coming to the Phillies does seem unlikely.